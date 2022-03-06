LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey has died.
WHAS' Terry Meiners announced on his personal Facebook page on Sunday that Perkey died after a battle with COVID-19. He was 84.
Perkey was the longtime morning host on 840 WHAS. He started at the station in 1969 and worked there for more than 30 years. He was also a familiar face to generations of people in Louisville who watched the WHAS Crusade for Children. He hosted the telethon for 30 years and was one of only three people to have hosted it.
On Tuesday, Perkey posted on his Facebook page that he had been in Baptist East Hospital for 13 days battling COVID. He thanked people for the good wishes and said how grateful he was for his friends and family.
On Friday, Perkey's son Wayne posted an update that his father had been put on a ventilator.
Perkey was a big personality who worked with many legendary Louisville broadcasters on the radio show including Ken Schultz, Fred Wiche, Dick Gilbert, Brian Rublein and Paul Rogers. For many years, he hosted the morning radio show, which ranked in the top five nationally. He told Meiners, "I was so lucky, Terry, the right guy at the right place at the right time."
Wayne Perkey in front late 80s-early 90s promo photo from WHAS radio.
Wayne Perkey (2nd from right) with Bill Cody Liz Curtis, Milton Metz, Doug McElvein, and Denny Nugent 1984 outside WHAS studio Chestnut St.
Wayne Perkey at 1978 Kentucky Derby with Cawood Ledford on WHAS Radio.
Wayne Perkey at 1978 Kentucky Derby with Cawood Ledford on WHAS Radio. Image courtesy 840 WHAS.
Longtime WHAS Crusade for Children host Wayne Perkey (on left) at the 1980 telethon.
Wayne Perkey (on right) with Terry Meiners (center) and Van Vance (on left) at WHAS TV studio.
Wayne Perkey on 84 WHAS radio billboard in mid-1980s He is on the left with his arm raised.
Wayne Perkey on a WHAS Radio souvenir card 1970s. He is on the upper left.
Wayne Perkey did a lot of public speaking after he left radio.
Wayne Perkey with Terry Meiner.
Wayne Perkey with Terry Meiners and Melissa Swan at 2013 WHAS Crusade for Children.
Wayne Perkey with Terry Meiners and Melissa Swan at 2013 WHAS Crusade for Children.
In the past two years, Perkey had been an almost constant caregiver for his wife Jane Ann, who had never truly recovered from an early COVID infection.
