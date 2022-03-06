LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey has died.

WHAS' Terry Meiners announced on his personal Facebook page on Sunday that Perkey died after a battle with COVID-19. He was 84.

Perkey was the longtime morning host on 840 WHAS. He started at the station in 1969 and worked there for more than 30 years. He was also a familiar face to generations of people in Louisville who watched the WHAS Crusade for Children. He hosted the telethon for 30 years and was one of only three people to have hosted it.

On Tuesday, Perkey posted on his Facebook page that he had been in Baptist East Hospital for 13 days battling COVID. He thanked people for the good wishes and said how grateful he was for his friends and family.

On Friday, Perkey's son Wayne posted an update that his father had been put on a ventilator.

In a January interview on the Terry Meiners Show on 840 WHAS, Perkey said, "Don't you feel really lucky to be the guy to be the face of the Crusade? You get to meet all those people, shake all those hands and meet all those children and their families." 

Perkey was a big personality who worked with many legendary Louisville broadcasters on the radio show including Ken Schultz, Fred Wiche, Dick Gilbert, Brian Rublein and Paul Rogers. For many years, he hosted the morning radio show, which ranked in the top five nationally. He told Meiners, "I was so lucky, Terry, the right guy at the right place at the right time."

IMAGES | Wayne Perkey through his years in Louisville media

1 of 11

In the past two years, Perkey had been an almost constant caregiver for his wife Jane Ann, who had never truly recovered from an early COVID infection.

After leaving radio, Perkey worked as a public speaker and in real estate. He is survived by his wife, five children, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral plans have not been announced. His family is requesting donations to be made to the Crusade for Children. 

 Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags