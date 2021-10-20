LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville landed at No. 15 on the Wallet Hub list for best cities for U.S soccer fans.
The Derby City beat out cities like Nashville, Philadelphia and Cincinnati, who all have Major League Soccer teams.
The website compared more than 290 U.S cities with at least one collegiate or professional soccer team.
Louisville has two professional teams with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC and four Division 1 programs between the University of Louisville and Bellarmine University.
The researchers looked at key metrics like season tickets prices, stadium accessibility and the number of championships.
Los Angeles claimed the top spot on the list.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.