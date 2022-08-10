LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- There's something about buying a home that people can't get enough of.
"We're always trying to keep up with the Jones'," said Realtor, Jonathan Klunk. "Zillow kind of started the trend by letting you peek at everybody's house."
Television shows centered around the concept — like "House Hunters" and "Selling Sunset" — are among the most watched on television.
"When I see those commission checks, I am kind of envious," Klunk said.
The less dramatic takes on selling homes got him hooked.
"I wanted to do it every day," Klunk explained.
That was years ago, and he's been in the business long enough now to realize that, when the red hot market started to slow, he had to get creative. Klunk is doing just that with online videos where he thinks way outside the box.
And sometimes out of his clothes.
"I said, 'So after this, I'm going to go get in the shower, and turn it on,'" Klunk explained.
"I was like, 'What is this guy talking about?'" said photographer Austin Ozier with a laugh. "Jonathan's a character."
Klunk has also channeled his inner Elton John, hopped in the bathtub with some clients, and cooked in the kitchen with them. They aren't quite the commercials that sold mom and dad on a house, but Klunk said his edgy clips are good for business.
"I have had some clients who have been a little upset that I haven't done a video at their house," Klunk said with a smile.
He's never taken life too seriously, and is showing sometimes stressed-out people looking for a house, they don't have to either.
"Comedy and laughter are the best medicine," said Klunk.
Many would call it a refreshing take on life and business, and apparently a lot more refreshing than that shower.
"Fun fact: the hot water heater wasn't working yet, so that was a very cold shower," Klunk said.
