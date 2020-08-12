LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ride-share driver said he was just trying to drop off passengers. But around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of South Preston street and East Oak streets, someone opened fire on his car.
The driver was Patrick Hemmerle, a Louisville real estate agent, drives for Uber and Lyft to make extra money.
"This car just came by and started unloading on us for no apparent reason," Hemmerle said.
He said he's not sure why he was targeted, but his cameras were rolling inside the car, something he said is recommended for Uber and Lyft drivers.
"You can see it in the video," Hemmerle said. "It bounces across my face and lands in my passenger floorboard."
He describes the car as a late model black Ford Fusion with silver and chrome wheels. Hemmerle posted the video on Facebook, where it's been shared hundreds of times.
Earlier this week, Louisville surpassed last year's total number of homicides, more than 90, with four months left in the year. The Louisville Metro Police Department also reports a sharp rise in carjackings. Data shows 58 carjackings between June 1 and Aug. 4 in Louisville. The department recorded only 14 in the same period last year.
"It's obviously not acceptable about what's going on," Mayor Greg Fischer said during a news conference Wednesday. "We're seeing more and more young people involved with these carjackings, so it's of great concern and something LMPD is focused on."
An LMPD spokesperson said they are aware of the shooting, but Hemmerle said he wants to see more action by police.
"The cops told me a detective would call me next week on it, and these guys are just riding around shooting random people," he said. "They need to be caught."
Anyone with information the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
