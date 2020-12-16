LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Ronald McDonald House is helping make Christmas a bit brighter for local families with sick children.
The organization hosted its 12th annual Winter Wonderland event to help families staying there get ready for Christmas.
Families can shop through a marketplace filled with donations to find Christmas presents. There's no cost for any of the items ranging from toys and books to clothing and household items. Each family gets a large tote bin they can fill with gifts.
The organization's CEO said the event allows families to shop without leaving their loved ones and makes celebrating the holiday a bit more enjoyable.
Donations are collected all year long to make the event a success.
"We have our holiday wish list out on our social media and our website and we're so grateful for those donations that get dropped throughout the holiday and throughout the year as well," Volunteer Coordinator Madison Weiter said.
There are about 50 parents and children currently staying at Louisville's Ronald McDonald House.
