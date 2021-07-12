LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger Museum is hitting a homerun with attendance.
The museum has reached an attendance milestone for the first time since before the pandemic, and organizers say that's a good sign for the ongoing recovery of downtown Louisville.
On Saturday, July 10, the venue hosted 3,124 guests. The last time the attraction hosted more than 3,000 people in one day was July 6, 2019.
This month marks the museum's 25th anniversary.
Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased on the slugger museum website by clicking here.
