LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he shot another man in the head in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Wednesday, April 8, just before 2:30 a.m. on Rufer Avenue, off Barret Avenue.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were sent to the scene after someone reported a shooting there. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. That man was taken to U of L Hospital in critical condition, according to the arrest report. His current condition is not known.
Police said they questioned a man on the scene, 50-year-old Matthew Ransdell, who admitted on camera that he shot the victim.
Ransdell allegedly told officers that the victim came to the scene to engage in a drug deal with a woman. Police said Ransdell told officers that he gave the victim and the woman a place to use the drugs but that the pair got into an argument. According to Ransdell, the victim hit the woman twice then pulled a handgun and pointed it at Ransdell. At that point, Ransdell claimed he pulled his own handgun and shot the victim.
Police said they did find two handguns at the scene but later found an image on Ransdell's Facebook page that had been taken previously, showing what appeared to be both of those firearms tucked into his waistband.
On Friday, April 10, police said they received a call from Ransdell, who had changed his story. He allegedly told officers that when he shot the victim, he only thought he had a handgun, he never actually saw one. When he realized the victim did not have a gun in his possession, he staged the scene, getting his own handgun and placing it in such a way that police would believe it belonged to the victim.
Ransdell was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
