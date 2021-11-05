LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teenager just returned home from a trip to Washington, D.C., where she spoke about the impact gun violence has had on her life.
"It takes a real toll on people. Some people can't handle it, some can. It's heartbreaking really," said 19-year-old Victoria Gwynn.
More than 500 people have become survivors of shootings this year in Louisville. Gwynn is one of them. She was injured in a shooting a Ballard Park over the summer and is still having surgeries on her leg because of it. The friend she was with at the park, Dejuan Coward, did not survive. Data shows there have been more than 160 homicides this year in Louisville.
"It's sad that we keep losing our kids to senseless gun violence even after such heinous situations that we've experienced," said Victoria's dad, Navada Gwynn.
Victoria was recently chosen through March For Our Lives as one of eight people across the country to share her story in a brief filed in the Supreme Court case NYSRPA (New York State Rifle and Pistol Association) v. Bruen.
This week, Victoria, her family, and Louisville activist Christopher 2X took a trip to Washington, D.C. where Victoria stood alongside other shooting survivors from across the country to speak to youth advocates.
"I'm just happy I get to be a voice for a lot of people," said Victoria.
Her voice represents many in Louisville, including her family members. Her brother, Christian Gwynn, was shot and killed in Louisville just days before Christmas in 2019.
"I hope things go back to normal," said Victoria. "Back like 2016 where you could walk out (of) your house without the fear you're going to lose your life or not come home."
Since Christian's death, the Gwynn family has continued to speak out against gun violence. They are hopeful this trip to D.C. will make an impact on many people's lives.
"We're sure not going to give up on your teens," said Navada Gwynn. "We don't want to give up on the youth in the city."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.