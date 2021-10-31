LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the number of homicides increases in Louisville, those who are working to put an end to gun violence say survivors of shootings need to be remembered as well.
"The fatals need every inch of everybody's attention that you can give to it because a loss of life is serious," said Christopher 2X, executive director of the Game Changers organization. "But equally, we cannot dismiss the non-fatals in this city."
According to data from Game Changers, more than 500 people have suffered non-fatal injuries from shootings this year in Louisville. One of those survivors is 19-year-old Victoria Gwynn.
According to Christopher 2X, Victoria was recently chosen through March For Our Lives as one of eight people across the country to share her story in a brief filed in the Supreme Court case NYSRPA (New York State Rifle and Pistol Association) v. Bruen. The first week of November, Victoria is traveling to Washington D.C. with her family.
"It's too many people my age dying behind all of this gun violence," Victoria said Sunday. "It's like I'm watching my whole age group just wipe away."
Victoria was injured in a shooting over the summer. She was with her friend, Dejuan Coward, at Ballard Park. Coward later died at the hospital. Victoria has endured multiple surgeries on her leg as she works to recover.
"I got shot in a park. Anybody's little one could've been out there," she said.
Even before Victoria's injury, the Gwynn family had been very outspoken about trying to end gun violence in Louisville. Victoria's brother, Christian Gwynn, was killed in a shooting in Dec. 2019.
"It's hard to process," said Krista Gwynn, Victoria's and Christian's mother. "I wake up still, almost two years and my son won't walk through the door and it's hard to see my daughter still limping because she can't walk right."
Victoria hopes sharing her story will highlight the personal impact shootings have had on her life and her family.
"I'm a voice for my brother and my friend who can't speak for themselves," she said.
The Gwynn family also hopes by speaking out, it could prevent other families from having to go through the losses they have.
"I have a 13-year-old who wants to make it to 19 and beyond so I have to keep this fight up because all kids matter," said Krista. "My kids matter and all kids matter."
Louisville set a record with 173 criminal homicides in 2020. According to data from Game Changers, there were at least 587 non-fatal shootings in 2020.
So far this year, there have been more than 160 homicides and more than 500 non-fatal shootings in Louisville.
