LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company held a demonstration Tuesday in honor of Fire Prevention Week, showing how crucial its hydrants are around the city.
Louisville Water owns and maintains around 25,000 fire hydrants throughout the city. It has an entire team that tests, services and maintains the hydrants year-round.
Crews offered a first-hand look Tuesday at how that's done.
"We're a two-man crew — plumber leader and plumber leader assistant — and we're one of two trucks that maintain and repair all the hydrants in the city, be them damaged or leaking or inoperable," said Chris Meeks with Louisville Water.
Thanks to new technology, firefighters are now able to find hydrants before arriving on scene.
Louisville Fire has access to a map — through phones and iPads — that gives responders directions and shows exactly where the hydrants are in that area so they can be hooked into faster.
