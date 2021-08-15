LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Europe's best soccer players were given a big welcome to Louisville.
On Sunday, a chartered plane arrived at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport with players from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League's Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain for the inaugural Women's Cup at Lynn Family Stadium.
"We are providing the opportunity for international teams to face each other from different continents," Jaime Phillips, International Women's Cup (IWC) president, said. "It's huge."
After the clubs arrived, founders of the IWC and Mayor Greg Fischer held a presentation in the terminal to celebrate the tournament.
The two European clubs will compete against National Women's Soccer League's Racing Louisville FC and the Chicago Red Stars in the four-team, four-match tournament.
The tournament will be broadcasted in more than 40 countries and it could have a local economic impact of $3 million.
"This is very big in terms of engagement," Phillips said. "We are trying to bring a lot of people from surrounding cities and I think we are going to get there."
The tournament matches are scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday.
