LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died in an early morning car accident on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Anthony Wight, deputy coroner, said Savannah Duckworth died at the scene of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway.
According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to a single motor vehicle crash.
Police say Duckworth was a passenger in a car that was traveling east on Algonquin Parkway, when the driver lost control. When the driver tried to regain control, they overcorrected and struck a large tree.
The impact caused Duckworth to be ejected from the backseat.
A second female in the backseat was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male driver and a front passenger were also injured and taken to the hospital but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Charges are pending against the driver. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
