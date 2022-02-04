LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not every day you see a wallaby and flamingos hanging out in the snow, but when winter weather hits Louisville, all kinds of animals at the zoo have the chance to take part in the fun.
Louisville Zoo Executive Director Dan Maloney said four staff members spent the night to make sure people were there to care for the animals.
He said the facilities also have generators in the event the area lost power. Staff will also store water in other areas in case pipes freeze over.
Maloney says many animals like tigers, bears, seals and snow leopards enjoy the colder weather while others like to stay indoors and catch up on sleep.
"There's some areas where we move animals to warmer areas, like the sloths. Sloths are just not good thermal regulators," said Maloney.
While animals played or napped, staff worked to lay down salt and clear paths.
"We're going to be going through the whole zoo, making sure that areas are getting plowed multiple times. Lots of salt is getting put down," said Maloney. "This weather is a little strange because we had all this rain, then it went to freezing rain and then it went to snow, so there's a layer underneath the snow and we just have to make sure areas are safe."
Maloney says staff members were out working to plow the paths before the sun rose.
"People that don't typically do this kind of work are out there doing the work because they just want to make sure everything is safe," said Maloney.
The Louisville Zoo is set to reopen for guests on Saturday for normal business hours.
