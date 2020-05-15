LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has canceled the rest of its summer camps.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials have decided to cancel camps scheduled for July and August. The zoo had already canceled its May and June camps.
"We had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year, however, our team is exploring a variety of new ways children can stay connected with us, their favorite zoo educator and animals, now and in the future," John Walczak, the zoo's director, said in a news release.
Those who registered can get a refund, donate or defer the money for next year's camps.
