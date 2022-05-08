LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo celebrated Mother's Day with new life.
Tonie, a 20-year-old harbor seal, birthed her first pup on April 29, according to a news release. The female pup shares a birthday with her mother, while Harbor seal Oscar is her father.
The zoo also said giraffe Kianga and zebra Azizi are both expectant mothers.
"All Zoo births are exciting, especially when we welcome our first ever harbor seal pup," Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo executive director, said in a news release. "We can't wait for our community to watch their journeys and greet these new arrivals."
Zoo officials said the seal pup and mother, who is showing "good maternal care," are doing well. The pup swam just a few hours after her birth.
"The pup was alert and feisty during the neonatal exam done at about 36 hours of age," Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Louisville Zoo Senior Veterinarian, said in a news release. "We are carefully monitoring her nursing bouts and body weight to make sure she is getting enough calories and staying hydrated."
Tonie, a first-time mother, is being given extra precautions by zoo staff to avoid any disruption to her bonding period with her pup. The mother and pup won't be included in the exhibit for several weeks as the two bond, and until the pup is weaned and eating fish.
To view a live camera of Tonie and the pup, click here.
The Zoo is asking the public to decide between three names for the pup, Emmy, Grammy and Nobel. To vote and donate to name the pup, click here.
During Mother's Day, the Louisville Zoo offered moms free general admission on May 8 during regular hours.
