LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo hosted a job fair on Saturday for a variety of positions.
The zoo offered seasonal positions in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides and attractions. People who are hired will receive training in their area.
"We basically double our staff to help our guests have a great experience during the summer months," said Louisville Zoo spokesperson Kyle Shepherd. "We're looking for candidate who are outgoing, who enjoy giving customers a great experience and love animals and love the planet."
The compensation for seasonal positions ranges from $15.15 to $17.15 per hour. All applicants must be at least 16 years old and able to work nights and weekends from March through October.
