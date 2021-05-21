LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of Demba, the zoo's 50-year-old female gorilla.
"The Louisville Zoo made the difficult decision to euthanize 50-year-old Demba today," the zoo announced in a news release Friday afternoon.
The zoo says Demba had been diagnosed with a heart valve infection in 2013.
"With help from the local medical community, the gorilla survived this life-threatening infection and went on to live another seven years," the zoo said. "Keepers and veterinary staff have been closely monitoring her as her heart disease progressed. As Demba's quality of life recently declined, staff deliberated and decided that euthanasia was the most appropriate option."
The zoo plans to perform a necropsy and a complete pathologic examination.
Demba was housed with Helen. At age 63, Helen is the second oldest western lowland gorilla in the world and the oldest in the North American managed populations, according to the news release.
The zoo says the median life expectancy of a female gorilla in managed care is about 39 years.
"Demba's story is one we are all very proud of," Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi said, in a statement. "To diagnose, treat, and survive a bout of endocarditis was remarkable, and then to manage her condition in the years following is a testament to the great care provided to the animals."
Demba came to the Louisville Zoo in Dec. 2006.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.