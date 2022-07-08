LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has a new hippo.
Zemora, a 5-year-old female pygmy hippo, comes to Louisville from the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi. Zemora will join Maji, a 28-year-old male pygmy hippo.
Pygmy hippos are a smaller version of the closely related common hippopotamus. They can weigh between 400-600 pounds and stand between 2- and 3-feet tall.
They'll been in exhibit rotation until temperatures change in late October or early November, according to a news release. The hippos move to indoor bedroom pools during cold weather.
Zoo keepers say Zemora likes the smaller pools in the upper part of the exhibit. Maji prefers the main pool at the foot of the exhibit.
The Louisville Zoo is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 18.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.