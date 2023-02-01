LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is honoring Black History Month with an exhibit.
"The Sky's the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation" has been featured at Bowman Field for the past two years.
This year, it's being hosted at SDF.
"Going into the third year, we felt it was important to build on our past successes with this exhibit that was previously featured at Bowman Field," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a news release Wednesday. "Because our goal continues to be (to) educate and inspire more people on the importance of Black achievement in aviation and celebrate the advancements that each of these leaders piloted, we wanted to bring this exhibit to our SDF travelers."
The exhibit uses visuals to tell the history of Black men and women in aviation, including how they got their start, what adversities they experienced and "how they ultimately achieved greatness and rose to prominence."
Fourteen people and organizations will be highlighted, including Bessie Coleman — who was the first Black woman to obtain a pilot's license — the first Black astronaut, Robert Lawrence and the Tuskegee Airmen.
The exhibit is set up in the rotunda at the entrance of Concourses A and B, past the TSA Security Checkpoint, through the end of February. Organizers said travelers arriving and departing are encouraged to take time to "engage with the exhibit and share their experience to the SDF social media platforms."
Even though the exhibit is past security, officials said organizations can bring a group to see it. To arrange a group visit, call Kim Pemberton at (502) 363-8506 or email her at Kim.Pimberton@FlyLouisville.com.
In conjunction with the exhibit and Black History Month, the Airport Authority is bringing back its student art contest for a second year.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to submit artwork showing what the exhibit means to them. Mann calls the contest "a great way to engage the next generation of aviation professionals and let them showcase their knowledge, talent and inspiration."
Organizers will choose one winner from each category of the contest: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth, sixth through eighth and ninth through 12th. The winners will have their art on display as part of the exhibit. They will also be featured on the social media pages of Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport.
A grand prize winner over the age of 10 will be given a scholarship to Bowman Field's 2023 Louisville Aviation Camp this summer.
Submissions are being accepted now until Friday, Feb. 17. They can be dropped off at the Louisville Regional Airport Authority office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office is located on the campus of Louisville's airport at 600 Terminal Drive #10. Submissions can also be mailed to:
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)
700 Administration Drive
Louisville, KY 40209
Students can also submit their artwork in an email to Kim.Pemberton@FlyLouisville.com.
