LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville is hosting a blood drive and other special events Monday to mark what would have been the boxing legend's 80th birthday.
Monday will also be the first day of work for the center's new president and CEO, Marilyn Jackson. Jackson will be the first woman to hold the full-time president’s position, the center said.
Jackson was formerly the chief strategy and engagement officer at United Way of Metro Chicago.
Ali died in 2016 and was buried in Louisville after a funeral ceremony that attracted celebrities, athletes and political figures to his hometown.
The center is hosting a blood drive and will screen Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech in its auditorium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will also host an online forum on Facebook live with the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students to discuss Ali and King's legacies.