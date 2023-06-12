LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A walk to an open space a few weeks back at Cave Hill Cemetery was a time for reflection, hugs and tears.
"It's a beautiful place to have the service," President and CEO Gwen Mooney said.
However, the service that was happening on that day was the beginning of a love story, not the end.
"Jake and I met on a dating app. It was just natural," Kayla Wessling said about her soon-to-be-husband. "... We were just knocking things off, looking at different venues, and we were like, 'What about Cave Hill?'"
Death has always been part of her family's life.
"I grew up in Batesville, Indiana, which is known for its casket production,” Wessling said.
And that continued in adulthood when she started working at Cave Hill nearly eight years ago. When Wessling brought up the idea of getting married among the dead to the guy who clearly knows her better than anyone else, he knew it was only a matter of time until he was standing in the middle of Cave Hill in a suit.
"Even the difficulties — the bad times — are bearable with you by my side," Jake told Kayla during their ceremony.
The vows were heartfelt, and the guest list had big names.
"Muhammad Ali, of course, is here (and) Colonel Sanders," Wessling said.
There were jokes along the way.
"Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Sorry, wrong ceremony," the officiant said at the ceremony.
There was also a realization for Cave Hill that this cemetery works as the city's newest wedding venue.
"A lot brides want to book in the future, so we're going to start to venture into that a little bit," Mooney said.
Logistics might seem complicated, but Mooney has it figured out.
"We wouldn't start scheduling the services for weddings until 4 in the afternoon," Mooney said. "So it would be four or later, and our burial services, the cut off is 3 o'clock."
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Jake and Kayla riding off in their carriage, 'til death do them part.
Logistics and security are provided by employees of Cave Hill. The price range for rhe venue is $500-$2,000 depending on the spot you pick at the cemetery.
