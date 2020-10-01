LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Many of Louisville's Halloween attractions opened on Oct. 1, but the pandemic is causing organizers to pivot for the sake of safety.
The opening night of Boo at the Zoo, drew lots of kids in cool costumes. The Louisville Zoo has hosted the event for nearly 40 years, and COVID-19 wasn't going to stop it, organizers said.
"Around the zoo you're going to see some signs that are all animal themed reminding you to social distance, reminding you to put your mask on," said Kyle Shepherd, the zoo's media relations manager. "... and then there are paw prints all across the zoo that are all animal themed, those are 6 and 8 feet apart."
Masks are required for visitors over age 5, and social distancing measures are in place all throughout the zoo.
"We were so excited to be able to do this for the community and for the kids and see their smiles on their faces in a much needed time," Shepherd said.
Iroquois Park, too, is drawing visitors to its signature event, the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, but they're on wheels this year — rather than on foot.
"People need something to look forward to, people need to be able to experience a family tradition," said Brooke Pardue, president/CEO of the Louisville Parks Foundation. "This is our eighth year, and we have people who come year after year after year."
Cars lined up to get in on opening night to drive through a freaky forest filled with gorgeous gourds.
"You will see more pumpkins this year as a drive-thru then you ever saw on the walking trail," Pardue said.
And all though it feels a little different, Pardue said the event still lives up to its name.
"Different from the walking trail, but just as spectacular."
For ticket information for Boo at the Zoo, click here. For ticket information for the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, click here.
