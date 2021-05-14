LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Restaurant Week is underway in Louisville.
The event focused on reviving the Black restaurant industry celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine from May 14-23.
According to a news release, 41% of Black-owned businesses have closed since February 2020, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses.
Some restaurants participating in the inaugural event include Happy Belly Bistro, Fry Daddy's, Six Forks Burgers, Daddy Rich's and Four Pegs Smokehouse & Bar.
Black Restaurant Week was originally founded in 2016 in Houston, Texas. The week has grown to 15 markets and more than 670 minority businesses and professionals.
To see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.