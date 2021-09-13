LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's now a faster way for travelers to get through security at Louisville's airport.
The program offered through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Trusted Traveler program comes with TSA pre-check and a REAL ID. It allows pre-approved travelers to get into the U.S. faster with automated kiosks that streamline the arrival process.
"If you've experienced pre-check before, you don't have to take off your shoes (and) you don't have to remove as many things from your bags," said Megan Thoben, spokeswoman for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "So on the customs end of it, if you are travelling internationally, it makes the process much quicker as well."
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has a temporary Global Entry Center set up this week, where travelers can get appointments to get set up for the program.
Global Entry and TSA pre-check are good for five years. You must fill out paperwork online on the Customs and Border Protection website before you can set up an appointment.
