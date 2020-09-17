LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana have made another arrest in an investigation into child solicitation.
Jeffrey Garrett was arrested Wednesday while in his company car.
The Indianapolis man is facing charges of child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor. No other details about the circumstances of his arrest have been released.
This is part of the ongoing "Operation Predator Net" by the Madison Police Department.
Garrett's arrest is the 16th in the investigation, and the department said more are expected.
