MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Madison, Indiana is honoring its late mayor Damon Welch Sunday, as he will be laid to rest.
Mayor Welch died from health complications on Wednesday morning.
Visitation is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. at North Madison Christian Church.
A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the church, with a final salute scheduled for 4 p.m.
Mayor Welch was an Air Force veteran and will receive full military honors.
He leaves behind a wife, children, grandchildren and years of service to the Madison community.
Mayor Welch was not running for re-election. His term was set to end later this year.
By law, the President Pro Temp of the City Council, Dan Dattilo, will be acting mayor until the vacancy is filled by the Republican party caucus.
That vacancy is expected to be filled within the next few weeks.
