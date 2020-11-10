MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Madison, Indiana, is in quarantine after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials announced Tuesday.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney's wife, Tammy Courtney, a nurse, learned of her positive test on Tuesday evening, according to a news release.
The mayor has tested negative for the virus and is currently experiencing no symptoms, but is following the CDC's guidelines and self-quarantining at home for 14 days, he said.
“The safety of our community is important to my team at City Hall and me. I will continue to work from home during this time and plan to self-monitor for symptoms," Courtney said.
As of Tuesday evening, no other city employees had been notified of exposure.
"This is a further reminder of the risk the virus presents, especially to our healthcare providers like Tammy, who is an intensive care nurse,” Courtney said.
