LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark is teaming up with the LEE Initiative once again to release a special batch of bourbon.
This is the second year for the limited edition "CommUNITY Batch" created to "support spirits industry trade and hospitality partners across the country," according to a news release.
Organizers said sales from the bourbon will benefit the LEE Initiative and is expected to raise "at least" $500,000.
The bottle can be purchased in-person at Lee's restaurant, 610 Magnolia, but tickets are required. Tickets to purchase the bottle in-person are on sale until Tuesday, Nov. 30, for $100. To purchase one, click here. Tickets also include a barbecue box lunch for two and one bottle of the CommUNITY Batch. Pickup will be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The LEE Initiative, which was co-founded by Louisville chef Edward Lee, "promotes equality and diversity in the restaurant and beverage-service industry."
