LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marker's Mark has launched a new bottle of bourbon whisky to honor its co-founder — a woman credited with making the distillery what it is today.
The Margie Samuels Founder's Bottle is "a nod to Margie's achievements," and was created in part "to continue encouraging female creators," the distillery said in a news release.
Maker's Mark says $25 from each bottle sold will be donated to the Bellarmine University Rubel School of Business to help fund scholarships for the university's Women of Color Entrepreneurs Leadership Certificate.
The distillery said Samuels was the first woman "directly connected to a distillery" to be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.
"Margie was responsible for creating just about everything — except the whisky itself — that makes Maker's Mark the household name it is today — from the iconic bottle shape and red wax-dipped top, to the name, logo, and unmatched distillery visitor experience," Maker's Mark said in a news release.
The bottle features artwork by Kentucky artist Aaron Kizer. Maker's Mark says each bottle will also be hand signed by Margie Samuels' son, Bill Samuels, Jr., who is the chair emeritus of the distillery.
It is now available for purchase at the Maker's Mark Distillery for $64.95.
