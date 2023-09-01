LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested, accused of strangling his mother who was later found dead in her Park Hill home Friday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded to a reported domestic incident in progress between a mother and her son in the 2300 block of West Oak Street around 11:54 a.m.
Officers found a woman believed to be in her 60s that had been reportedly strangled by her 30-year-old son, who was arrested.
Police said the woman was alert and conscious when officers checked on her, and said she didn't need EMS when asked.
According to police, officers and EMS attempted to check in on the victim again and weren't able to. They forced entry inside and found her down. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said her son is facing charges pending the outcome of an autopsy.
This story will be updated.
