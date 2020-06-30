LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a photographer in Jefferson Square Park says he's not guilty.
Steven Lopez, 23, pleaded not guilty to murder and wanton endangerment charges Tuesday morning.
Police say Lopez shot and killed 27-year-old Tyler Gerth in Jefferson Square Park Saturday night. Lopez was among a group of protesters who were arrested days before the shooting.
Protesters at Jefferson Square said Lopez had been involved in several fights at the park during the course of the protests before the shooting Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.