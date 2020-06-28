LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chuck Gerth stood just steps away from the spot where his son, Tyler Gerth, was shot and killed while attending and photographing a protest for racial justice Saturday evening in Jefferson Square Park.
Less than 24 hours had past, and Chuck Gerth said the shock hadn't worn off yet, but he felt compelled to attend the candlelit vigil for his son to carry on the beliefs of a man whose favorites songs included The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love" and the Plastic Ono Band's "Give Peace A Chance."
"I was so proud of what he did," Chuck Gerth said.
Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died just after 9 p.m. after being shot in the park at Sixth and Jefferson streets, according to Deputy Coroner Jerry Zehnder. In a statement released to WDRB News, Gerth's family said the Trinity High School alum was a passionate photographer and activist who was at Jefferson Square Park "documenting the movement, capturing and communicating the messages of peace and justice."
"We are devastated that his life was taken from us far too soon. Tyler was incredibly kind, tender hearted and generous, holding deep convictions and faith," Gerth's family said in the statement. "It was this sense of justice that drove Tyler to be part of the peaceful demonstrations advocating for the destruction of the systemic racism within our society’s systems."
Chuck Gerth said his wife warned their son against venturing downtown Saturday due to concerns of armed counter-protesters attending demonstrations, but his son said he felt the need to be there, as he had for weeks, to speak out against injustice and document history.
"He was my hero," said Chuck Gerth, 68. "He did a lot of things — involved in a lot of injustices in the world — and tried to change things. Not just him, but there's a lot of young people, and that's why I'm so pleased. We had our turn with Vietnam and other protests, but it's so so refreshing to see young people of all colors being involved and trying to make changes that we didn't succeed in changing.
"He was a good friend, a good person and well-liked by everyone," he added. "He always had a smile on his face, and people really cared about him. He cared about them."
During a briefing on the shooting Sunday afternoon, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer offered his condolences to Gerth's loved ones.
"I want to recognize his family and share my deep sympathies with them (and) friends of the family from this act that is really just difficult to comprehend why things like this happen," Fischer said.
Authorities identified Steven Lopez, 23, as the man suspected of shooting and killing Gerth. Lopez was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Saturday and was taken to University Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Lopez faces charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The shooting came on the heels of a day that had police on high alert with the potential of counter-protesters. Demonstrations ultimately remained peaceful until the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Witness video from the scene showed people running from the square, hiding behind bushes and buildings and diving behind vehicles to avoid gunfire.
One witness told WDRB News that he was familiar with Lopez and that "a lot of people have had problems with this individual," adding that Lopez had been in at least three fights at the park.
Another person was injured in the shooting. They were taken to University Hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
Jefferson Square Park has been the epicenter of Louisville's monthlong protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three Louisville Metro Police Officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and now-former Detective Brett Hankison, who were serving a "no-knock" warrant at Taylor's apartment on March 13.
In the aftermath of Saturday's shooting, the park has since been cleared of any tents that were set up, and overnight camping has been banned. According to a statement released Sunday night, LMPD said it will begin closing the park at 11 p.m., and failure to leave the park can result in third-degree criminal trespassing charges, "an arrestable offense."
Peaceful gatherings will still be permitted during the day, but no tents of any kind will be allowed at any time of day, police said Sunday morning.
Moving forward, Gerth's family hopes his death will be "a turning point and catalyst for peace in the city he loved so much."
"We ask for your prayers and that the Lord would draw close in our sorrow, but we also ask that his death is not just another statistic of senseless violence," the family said in a statement. "'Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only light can do that.'"
After hearing his son's name join Taylor's and David McAtee's in protesters' chants, Chuck Gerth said he hopes his son's legacy can make an impact during a time of unrest.
"It seems to be us vs. them and people not wanting to talk and, 'If you disagree with me, you're my enemy; we hate you,'" Chuck Gerth said. "That's not what Tyler was about, and that's not what our family is about."
