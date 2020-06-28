LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Saturday night in Jefferson Square Park, the epicenter of Louisville's protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor, police said.
Video showed people running from the downtown square at Seventh and Jefferson streets, with some hiding and even diving behind vehicles shortly after 9 p.m. A short while later, police vehicles pulled into the area, and officers ran into the square from the Hall of Justice.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department performed life saving measures on a man who was shot but died at the scene, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police Department.
A short time later, police found at the Hall of Justice a second shooting victim who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
One witness told WDRB News that the alleged shooter told him, "We're about to set this 'B' off," before he heard a boom followed by four sounds. The witness then ran, he said, ripping his sock as he tried to seek cover.
He said a bullet hit a metal pole as it went "straight past my face."
The witness said he was familiar with the suspected shooter. "A lot of people have had problems with this individual," he said, adding that the person had been in at least three fights at the park.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement thanking first responders who assisted at the scene.
"I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered," Fischer said. "It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene."
Fischer said he will say more on the shooting Sunday.
Louisville officials have "cleared the park completely and have secured the entire area so homicide detectives can conduct their investigation."
Police have not said whether they have identified suspects or made any arrests.
Jefferson Square Park, which has been the central location for some protesters during weeks of demonstrations over the March police killing of Taylor, will remain closed for the next several hours.
