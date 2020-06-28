LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says overnight camping will not be allowed in Jefferson Square Park following a shooting on Saturday night that killed one person and injured another.
LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington says peaceful gatherings are still allowed during the day, but people are not allowed to stay overnight. LMPD says no tents of any kind will be allowed at any time of day.
"We continue to support the peaceful exercise of free speech. However, our primary focus must be on public safety," Washington said in a statement.
A team from Metro Public Works cleared the park early Sunday morning. People were told their items could be picked up at 600 Meriwether Ave.
Some people who had been camping in the park stopped by the scene Sunday morning, saying they were afraid not all of there belongings had been saved. Cases of water, some signs, and a table could be seen going into the trash. Later that morning, people met at Meriwether Avenue to organize the tents and items that had been dropped off.
"A lot of people are going to be frustrated. A lot. A lot of people don't know their stuff is gone. We were living down here," said Christopher Wells, who had spent several days in Jefferson Square Park.
"We'll be back. We're not leaving," said Chaunda Lee, a woman who says she's been camping in the park.
When asked about staying overnight again, she said, "We haven't got that far yet. If we don't sleep, we'll stand up all night ... We have to get justice for Breonna Taylor, we have to get justice for David McAtee, and we are fighting for equality."
At the center of the park, the memorial for Breonna Taylor, where people have continued to leave posters, flowers, and other items, is still there. LMPD took down the caution tape around Jefferson Square just before 8:00 Sunday morning.
Investigators are still working on the homicide case.
On Sunday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to give an update on Saturday night's shooting.
