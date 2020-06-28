LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Saturday's shooting at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.
Tyler Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died just after 9 p.m. after being shot in the park at Sixth and Jefferson streets, according to Deputy Coroner Jerry Zehnder. In a statement released to WDRB News, Gerth's family said he was a passionate photographer who was at Jefferson Square Park "documenting the movement, capturing and communicating the messages of peace and justice."
"We are devastated that his life was taken from us far too soon. Tyler was incredibly kind, tender hearted and generous, holding deep convictions and faith," Gerth's family said in a statement. "It was this sense of justice that drove Tyler to be part of the peaceful demonstrations advocating for the destruction of the systemic racism within our society’s systems.
"While we cannot fathom this life without our happy, inquisitive, hardworking, funny, precious Tyler, we pray that his death would be a turning point and catalyst for peace in the city he loved so much," the family added. "We ask for your prayers and that the Lord would draw close in our sorrow, but we also ask that his death is not just another statistic of senseless violence. 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only light can do that.'"
During a briefing on the shooting Sunday afternoon, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Gerth was a graduate of Trinity High School.
"I want to recognize his family and share my deep sympathies with them (and) friends of the family from this act that is really just difficult to comprehend why things like this happen," Fischer said.
According to acting Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder, a man suspected of shooting and killing Gerth is in custody at University of Louisville Hospital. Charges have yet to be determined, Schroeder added.
The shooting came on the heels of a day that had police on high alert with the potential of counter-protesters. Demonstrations ultimately remained peaceful until the shooting occurred around 9 p.m.
Witness video from the scene showed people running from the square, hiding behind bushes and buildings and diving behind vehicles to avoid gunfire.
One witness told WDRB News that he was familiar with the suspected shooter and that "a lot of people have had problems with this individual," adding that the person had been in at least three fights at the park.
Another person was injured in the shooting. They were taken to University Hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
Jefferson Square Park has been the epicenter of Louisville's monthlong protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three Louisville Metro Police Officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and now former Detective Brett Hankison, who were serving a "no-knock" warrant at Taylor's apartment on March 13.
The park has since been cleared of any tents that were set up. LMPD now says camping will not be allowed in the park following the shooting. Peaceful gatherings will still be permitted during the day, but people are no longer allowed to stay overnight and no tents of any kind will be allowed at any time of day, the department said Sunday morning.
