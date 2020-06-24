LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after the Louisville Metro Police Department fired Detective Brett Hankison for use of deadly force in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, her mother said more needs to be done.
Tamika Palmer called Hankison's firing "a start," but pointed out that neither of the other two officers involved in her daughter's death have been punished, despite the shooting occurring more than three months ago.
"It is one of the things that we hoped for," Palmer said, "but, I mean, it's more than just him."
Hankison, along with Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, served a "no-knock" warrant at Taylor's apartment on March 13. Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, opened fire on the officers, who returned fire, killing Taylor. Walker told police after the shooting that he believed Taylor's apartment was being robbed, but police have said the officers knocked and announced their presence before entering the residence. Walker was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charge has since been dismissed. Nothing illegal was found at Taylor's apartment.
In a pre-termination letter, LMPD's acting Chief Robert Schroeder wrote that Hankison "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds" into Taylor's apartment. He went on to say the former officer's conduct was "a shock to the conscience," and that he was "alarmed and stunned by his use of deadly force." In Tuesday's formal termination letter, Schroeder wrote that Hanksion "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" during the raid at Taylor's home.
Despite Hankison's firing, Taylor's family still has questions and wants answers about what he did before and after her death.
Attorneys representing Taylor's family claim Hankison disappeared for a time after the shooting. Now, they want to know where he went and why.
"I don't know if I will ever understand why, but I need to know," Palmer said.
Attorneys are now digging for answers and, according to recently filed court documents, are asking for body camera footage from any officer who spoke with Hankison or attempted to locate him between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on March 13. The officers involved in Taylor's shooting were not wearing body cameras at the time.
"(What) Brett Hankison did, he disappeared after the shooting for at least two hours," said attorney Lonita Baker, who is representing Taylor's family. "So we do have questions about that. Who was looking for him? When did they notice he was gone?"
Baker said Hankison didn't act alone.
"Brett Hankison's termination papers indicated he fired 10 shots, but we know, I think, it's 32 rounds were found in the apartment," Baker said.
Palmer is still calling for the other officers involved in the shooting death of her daughter to be fired, arrested and charged and said she won't rest easy until justice is served.
"I'm reliving the same nightmare over and over," she said. "The not knowing. The fact that she's never coming back."
Hankison has nine more days to appeal his termination. WDRB News reached out to his attorney on Tuesday, who said they had no comment at this time.
The shooting of Taylor, a Black woman, at the hands of police has drawn national scrutiny and outrage during protests that have swelled across the U.S. and Louisville in recent weeks demanding justice.
