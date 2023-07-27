LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after crashing into a semi on Dixie Highway early Thursday.
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 15100 block of Dixie Highway, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's near the LG&E Mill Creek plant.
Police said the driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling "at a high rate of speed," when he crashed into the back of a semi.
The man driving the passenger vehicle was taken to UofL Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
The crash on Dixie Highway was the second fatal crash involving a semi in Louisville early Thursday. Another man died after rear-ending a semi on Greenbelt Highway around 1:30 a.m.
