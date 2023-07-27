LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man is dead after crashing into a semi on Greenbelt Highway.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers with LMPD's 3rd Division were called to a vehicle collision around 1:30 Thursday morning on the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive.
According to witnesses, the semi was making a left turn from Logistics Drive onto northbound Greenbelt Highway when a car was speeding and crashed underneath the trailer of the semi.
As a result, the driver died at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. The semi driver was not hurt.
The LMPD Traffic Unit continues its investigation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.