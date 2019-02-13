PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man has died several days after a barn fire that happened in Prospect.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says 61-year-old James Arnold died at University Hospital on Tuesday. The fire happened January 30 on Sutherland Farm Road.
The official cause of death was "complications from thermal injuries sustained in a barn fire."
No animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire. Authorities have not said what caused the fire.
