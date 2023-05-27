LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being hit by a car on the Outer Loop Saturday morning.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian around 5:30 a.m. on the Outer Loop near Briarcliff.
According to investigators, a man was walking in the road on the Outer Loop when he was hit by a Dodge Caravan driving west on the Outer Loop near I-65.
The driver stayed at the scene. Another driver passing by stopped and attempted to administer first aid to the victim.
Police said the man died at the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is still investigating.
