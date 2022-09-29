LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being crushed by construction equipment while working at a Hardin County job site.
According to Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham, police responded to Central Hardin High School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man pinned by construction equipment being used for the school's remodel.
The man was transported to Baptist Health Hardin, where he was later pronounced dead.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. But police said he wasn't from the Elizabethtown area.
Central Hardin's principal Tim Isaacs said in a call to families Thursday morning that no students or staff members were involved and no one else was harmed.
"We wanted to share this information with you because we feel it is best to communicate when multiple first responders arrive on campus," Isaacs said, warning that there could be some traffic delays. He also asked families to keep the man's family in their thoughts.
Classes were able to continue as normal.
