LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Wednesday morning when Louisville police said he drove a pickup on train tracks and hit a parked train.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said First Division officers were called to the Norfolk Southern train tracks near 30th Street at Garland Avenue around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said the man driving the pickup hit the train, flipped the vehicle and was ejected. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
