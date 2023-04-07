LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Valley Station early Thursday morning.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened about 12:20 a.m. on Dixie Highway just south of Stonestreet Road.
Investigators said the man was driving north on Dixie, lost control, left the roadway and hit a fire hydrant before colliding with a utility pole. The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Louisville Hospital and died late Thursday night.
The man's name will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, after family is notified.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
