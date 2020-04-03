LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against an adult entertainment club in Louisville after a man said he was injured by a security guard.
The lawsuit says Dustin Esterly was injured at Trixies in May 2019. It claims the owners and managers should have known the security guard -- Paul Alan Chitwood -- had violent tendencies and used illegal weapons.
Esterly is suing for his injuries, medical bills, future medical expenses and loss of enjoyment of life.
He's asking for a jury trial.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.