LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Riverside Gardens Park in the the 3900 block of Lees Lane early Monday.
That's where LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers were sent on reports of a person down around 9:30 a.m.
Mitchell says responding officers arrived to find a man with several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at Riverside Gardens Park. He wasn't sure how long the vehicle was there.
Mark Byerly lives nearby. He says he heard one gunshot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he was walking his dog.
"I was worried because I've got a daughter, and it worries me because it could have hit the house or something," Byerly said. "But I didn't hear that anybody got hurt, I didn't hear a car squeal off or anything. It's happened before."
Byerly says he thinks the park is too dark at night, and needs more lighting.
The victim has not been identified, but Mitchell says he appears to be in his 20s.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673).
