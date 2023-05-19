LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Prestonia neighborhood on Friday night.
About 6 p.m., officers with the Sixth Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Preston Highway, near Phillips Lane, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with LMPD.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating, and there currently are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or on the crime tip portal, here.
