LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was shot and killed at a home on Arnoldtown Road owned it before it went into foreclosure last July. WDRB News has also learned that police responded to that home several times in the past month.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, near Third Street Road, around 4:45 pm Tuesday. They found the man, identified by the coroner's office as Turner, who had been shot.
Turner was taken to University of Louisville Hospital but died shortly after arriving.
Court records obtained by WDRB show that Turner owned the property at 8315 Arnoldtown Road from 2015 until July 2022, when it was auctioned by the court in foreclosure. The sale was approved by the court in September.
LMPD had been called to that address several times in the past month, including just one day before the fatal shooting, reportedly for complaints of trespassing, harassment and break-ins.
LMPD's Homicide Unit said it is investigating the shooting and there have been no arrests. Ellis said all parties have been accounted for in the incident, which commonly means a consideration into whether a death could be deemed a justifiable homicide.
A statement from LMPD on Wednesday reads: "The Homicide Unit is still gathering all the facts and once everything has been compiled, they will present it all to the Commonwealth Attorney. Their office will eventually decide whether or not charges will be filed."
