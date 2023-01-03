LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near Valley Station on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, near Third Street Road, around 4:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital but died shortly after arriving.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Ellis said all parties have been accounted for from the incident.
