LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was shot in the parking lot of a Kroger in south Louisville on Tuesday has died.
Mryshaun Barnes, 31, died at University of Louisville Hospital at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Thursday evening.
Barnes was shot just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Kroger at 4211 S. Third St. in the Wilder Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police said the victim had multiple gunshots and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
