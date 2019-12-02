LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who spent more than a decade behind bars for a murder he didn't commit is back in jail for multiple charges.
Kerry Porter is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. An arrest report shows officers found 15 guns at Porter's home, including one that was reported stolen. Police also found marijuana and two scales.
Porter was paid $7.5 million by the city of Louisville after being exonerated of the 1996 murder of Tyrone Camp. He was in prison for nearly 15 years, but some of that time served was for an unrelated case.
